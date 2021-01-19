KYLERTOWN — The following are highlights from this month’s Cooper Township Supervisors meeting, as reported by Secretary/Treasurer Bernice Yedlosky. The meeting took place via Zoom teleconference due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
- Christopher Hitchings was officially appointed to the Cooper Township Municipal Authority board for a five-year term starting this month.
- Nina Krasinski was appointed to the township’s planning commission board — also for a five-year term that began this month.
- Supervisors approved giving a $100 donation to Mid-State Regional Airport.
- Supervisors Wayne Josephson and Charlie Saggese — along with Yedlosky — to attend the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors conference currently scheduled for April 18-21. Josephson was also approved for the conference as the township’s voter delegate.
- The township extended the Declaration of Disaster Emergency to the next monthly meeting on Feb. 1.