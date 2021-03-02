KYLERTOWN — The following are highlights from Monday’s Cooper Township Supervisors meeting, which took place via Zoom teleconference:
- Bonds were released for Walker Lumber from Basin Run, Drain Lick and Turkey roads and for E.M. Brown from Cooper Two, Clearfield Street and Peale Road.
- The supervisors voted to proceed with the Coalward Street Bridge project, pending information for a request for proposal.
- Chairman Wayne Josephson said they’ve received input from the road crew as far as which roads to pave for this year. However, they will also get a state Department of Transportation representative to visit the township and get estimates on what needs done.
- Supervisor Randy Killion said the Cooper Township Municipal Authority meeting, slated for tonight at 7 p.m., is by Zoom teleconference. Those interested in attending are asked to contact the municipal authority office to get the login information.
- Supervisor Charlie Saggese suggested the township be on the lookout for a bucket truck, to which Josephson said he has been looking for a good used one.