KYLERTOWN — An increase for the township tax collector was approved during Monday night’s Cooper Township Supervisors meeting that was held via Zoom teleconference.
Chairman Wayne Josephson said they received a salary increase request from tax collector Nila Force. Supervisor Randy Killion asked if it was anything different than last year’s request.
“Well, nothing other than if we would grant an increase, it would not take effect until she was re-elected,” Josephson said. Force’s term is up at the end of the year.
Supervisor Charlie Saggese said the township is currently paying Force 6 percent for welfare tax, and 3 percent each for local service tax, earned income tax, occupational tax and commission.
Saggese said the West Branch Area School District recently approved its tax collector salaries and they did not make a change for the years 2022-2025.
“She’s asking for a 10 percent raise,” Saggese said. Josephson said the Graham Township tax collector recently received a 10 percent raise.
Saggese then suggested a compromise.
“I’m willing to go 6 percent across the board,” Saggese said.
Saggese made a motion to leave 6 percent with welfare tax but to bump up to 6 percent for the LST, EIT, occupational tax and commission. Killion then seconded the motion.
“Now, this won’t take effect until next year,” Josephson reiterated.
It was then unanimously approved with 6 percent across the board for the tax collector position.