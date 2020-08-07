KYLERTOWN — A request from the Grassflat Fire Company for Act 13 funds was discussed at Monday night’s Cooper Township Supervisors meeting.
Supervisor Charlie Saggese said the Act 13 money was “not just for firefighting only.” Chairman Wayne Josephson said it’s for “emergency services.”
“We’ve been pretty generous to the fire department,” Saggese said. “Every year we give them ... I think we gave them $10,000 (last year).”
Josephson said the company was requesting $8,500 out of the Act 13 fund.
“Out of that money, they would like to purchase 24 sections of 1 3/4” by 50-foot structural firefighting hose to replace outdated attack lines on the engine tanker,” Josephson said. “They would (also purchase) two pagers, two sets of complete gear and one low flow strainer for a new brush unit.”
Supervisor Randy Killion made a motion to give the fire company the $8,500 they were asking for. However, Saggese said he would be ok with offering $5,000 out of the funds.
“That Act 13 money is getting down there,” Saggese said. “We just can’t give it all to the fire company. We’ve been helping in the past. But I’m willing to give $5,000.”
Killion said he still wanted to keep the motion for the full $8,500, to which Josephson seconded. The $8,500 was then approved by Josephson and Killion, with Saggese casting the dissenting vote.