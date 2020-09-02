DRIFTING — Last year, the annual Cooper Picnic — hosted by St. Severin Church of Drifting — took place for the 144th consecutive year. This year, those wanting to enjoy a famous barbecue dinner can do the same.
But due to the current coronavirus pandemic, that’s all that you’ll be able to take part in this year.
The 2020 version of the picnic, according to Chairwoman Anita Eminhizer-Ravert said, will have its famous barbecue chicken dinners that will be available to pick up from noon to 4 p.m. on Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 7. The meal includes half of a barbecue chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and bottle of water for $10.
Eminhizer-Ravert said people do not have to get out of their vehicles to pick up the dinners. Dinners can be obtained by driving around the parish center.
“There’s a couple different canopies that we can set up where you can take money at one and then they’ll drive to the next one and that’s where we’ll hand them their meal,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “It’ll all be bagged up for them.”
Eminhizer-Ravert said they made the decision to go to the drive-thru dinners only sometime in July, as they weren’t sure what COVID-19 restrictions would be in place once Labor Day rolled around.
“We were hoping to do a lot more, like a Chinese Auction and music and things like that,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “We just didn’t know what the Governor (Tom Wolf) was going to do ... We at least thought we’d be safe with this.”
Eminhizer-Ravert said they are not doing pre-orders, so those wanting the dinners — which are less this year than usual due to the pandemic — can just drive up. They are located five miles north of Interstate 80’s exit 133 on state Route 53.
“Hopefully next year, we’re back to normal,” Eminhizer-Ravert said.
They’re glad they are at least able to do the meals, as Eminhizer-Ravert said they were unable to do their annual bonanza in August and they may not be able to do their “Sleigh Full of Gifts” fundraiser this winter — two big fundraisers for the church.
“Churches, they have expenses and they don’t quit,” Eminhizer-Ravert said. “We’d appreciate any support we can get ... Hopefully we can sell out (of the meals).”