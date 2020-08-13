Mark Michael’s career as Clearfield County’s deputy controller is ending before it is starts as Controller Tom “Charles” Adamson is withdrawing him from the position.
In a telephone interview with The Progress yesterday afternoon, Adamson said he is rescinding Michael’s name from becoming the county’s new deputy controller.
Adamson told The Progress there likely would be an issue with getting Michael bonded for the position due to his criminal past.
“In order to satisfy everybody, we decided it would be better to drop his name,” Adamson said.
Bonding an employee is similar to insurance, and the issuer of the bond would pay the employer/bond holder up to the amount of the bond if the employee financially damages the bond holder in the performance of their duties.
Adamson said he spoke with Michael and he said he didn’t believe he would be able to get bonded due to his criminal history.
Controversy flashed soon after Michael was named to the position of Deputy Controller to replace Kathleen Miller, who is leaving on Aug. 24.
Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to hire Michael as the deputy controller on Adamson’s recommendation.
However, commissioners discovered after the meeting that Michael has a criminal history.
According to a previously published article in The Progress, in June of 2013, Michael and Timothy Kephart of Morrisdale were convicted at trial in federal court for conspiracy to commit bank fraud for their involvment in a $3.6 million check-kiting scheme while employed at Dart Trucking. Michael was the chief financial officer of Dart Trucking and Kephart was the chief operating officer. Dart Trucking had offices in Clearfield and Columbiana, Ohio.
In September of 2013, Michael was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison.
Adamson said Wednesday that he knew of Michael’s criminal record when he recommended him for the position, but didn’t think it would be a problem because he wouldn’t have any control over county money.
The commissioners released a statement Wednesday afternoon asking Adamson to withdraw Michael from becoming deputy controller.
Adamson said the county is again searching for someone to fill the position of deputy controller. He said candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and interested candidates should contact him.
Michael’s salary had been set at $35,000, but that too has been rescinded and the new deputy controller’s salary would be up for negotiation with candidates.
Miller’s salary is $39,000 a year.