Continental Carbonic updated information about its factory expansion in Clearfield that was discussed at the recent Clearfield Borough Council committee meetings.
Continental Carbonic is adding 13,390 square feet of space onto its dry ice factory along Bigler Avenue,
According to Plant Manager Brent Hand, construction on the new additions is underway with general excavation currently underway.
But it won’t be known how many new employees will be added because the configurations of the interior machines are still being determined, Hand said.
Currently, Continental Carbonic has 113 employees at the factory.