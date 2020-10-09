Continental Carbonic is expanding its dry ice factory in Clearfield, reported Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack at last night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The company is expanding its factory to increase production and will be adding about 12-15 jobs, Mack said.
The factory is located along Bigler Avenue next to the PGP ethanol plant and it uses carbon dioxide —a byproduct from ethanol production — to make dry ice.
The company is planning to build new additions on both the left side and the right side of its building. On the left side, the new addition would be used for additional factory space and on addition on the right side will house equipment, Mack said.
The new addition on the left side of the building will have 8,840 square feet of space and the new addition on the right side of the building will have 4,550 square feet of space for a total of 13,390 square feet of space for the new additions, according to Mack.
Mack said the company doesn’t have a start date on the construction yet because the site plan is still under review by the borough’s engineer, Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg. Continental Carbonic hopes to have the concrete slab foundation completed before winter starts, so they can get the structure up and begin work inside, Mack said.
Mack said when the company was doing test drilling on the site, they discovered a lot of old logs from the old tannery that used to be located on the site.
He said the logs were found 11 feet underground and were creosoted and are still in “perfect” condition.
Continental Carbonic constructed the dry ice factory in 2017 and it employs approximately 60 people, according to a previous article in The Progress.