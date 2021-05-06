MORRISDALE — Construction will begin next week on the Colorado Road Bridge, according to Supervisor Chairman James Williams.
After about a year of coordination and planning, the township is pleased with the project’s progression. According to Williams, the bridge must be completed by June 30.
“It’ll basically be taken out and put back in,” said Williams. “Once they’re there, it’s going to move real quick.”
Materials for the project will be stored on the road, noted Williams. Trucks will carry most of the material in and out, minimizing the impacts on local residents.
Residential driveways will not be impacted. However, if any issues arise, the chairman encourages people to reach out to the township.
“If you have any problems at all, don’t hesitate to tell us,” he said. “We will go straight to them.”
The project has been in the makings for almost a year. The Colorado Street Bridge was shut down last summer after being declared unsafe, according to Williams. The township prioritized reopening it.
“It’s one of only two ways into Munson,” Williams explained. “It needed to go back in regardless of whether we had the money.”
The project costs $200,256, according to Secretary Patti Moore.
Funding quickly fell into place. The state is reimbursing the township 80 percent of the total spending. The township also received a grant from Clearfield County for $32,000, which would be applied to the total after the 80 percent is paid off.
“Before we knew we were getting any money, we were going to spend $300,000,” said Williams. “Now we’re probably going to be spending maybe $50,000.”
Williams has been overcome with excitement for how the project has gone so far.
“It’s awesome!” Williams said. “I absolutely can’t believe it fell together this way.”