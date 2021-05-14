PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Creek Watershed Association is ready to clean out treatment systems around Cold Stream this Sunday, according to President Eric Skrivseth.
There are six treatment systems that have needed maintenance for years, according to Skrivseth. Soon after forming, the association had reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who owns the systems.
The systems help keep tainted mine water out of Cold Stream, according to Skrivseth. They function by directing mine drainage to a limestone or combined limestone and organic material bed. This allows metals to combine with hydroxides or oxygen to form a solid. The water that leaves has a more neutral pH.
The group began tackling the treatment systems with a monthly work party last year, according to association member Eric Rosengrant.
Past work includes tree trimming, brush clearing and unclogging pipes. On Sunday, the team will meet at the soccer fields at noon and make their way to a system covered in leaves, according to Rosengrant.
“It’s basically a trench in the woods full of water and trees over it,” Rosengrant explained. “(The trees have) been dropping leaves into it for eight years and no one’s ever taken them out.”
The team will also tackle another system that was buried after an old all-terrain vehicle trail eroded. The team hopes to dig out some channels, allowing water access to the system for testing.
“(We’re going to) get some water going into that and just see if it works,” said Rosengrant. “We’re hoping to learn a lot after what we do this weekend.”