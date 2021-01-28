After a one year hiatus, Clearfield County Conservation District’s annual tree sale has returned for 2021.
The conservation district has been holding the tree sale for more than 20 years, but last year it was canceled due to staff turnover.
The tree sale features a wide variety of high quality plants and trees that are selected because they will grow in our area, District Manager Willie Null said.
This includes trees — both coniferous and deciduous seedlings for reforestation — wildlife food and cover, stream bank stabilization, fruit tree packages, shrubs like blueberry shrubs for backyard gardening, as well as azalea and rhododendrons.
District Manager Willie Null said this year hazelnuts, chestnuts and white pines seem to be popular with customers.
“And blueberries are always a really big hit,” Null said.
He said customers seem to be satisfied with their purchases and he noted that they have a lot of repeat customers.
Profits from the tree sale are used to fund the District’s educational programs for adults and children including its annual Conservation Celebration, a popular free event held in September for grade school children and their families.
In 2019 the tree sale had a profit of $2,599, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Orders can be placed over the internet on the district’s website www.clfdccd.com. Items ordered on the website can be paid with credit card or PayPal.
The order form can also be printed from the website and mailed in and paid for by check. The mailing address is Clearfield County Conservation District c/o Seedling Order, 6395 Clearfield Woodland Highway, Suite 2, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Orders are due by March 5.
More information is available on the district’s website under the Events tab and pick up will be April 30 and May 1 at the District office.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed for the pickup. Employees will be wearing masks and Null said they will probably have a drive-thru so customers won’t even have to get out of their vehicles.