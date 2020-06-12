The Clearfield County Conservation District’s new no-till corn/soybean planter has been delivered but it take a season of testing before it will be ready to be rented out to local farmers, Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl said at Thursday’s board meeting.
The new machine was purchased with the assistance of Pennsylvania Grain Processing, Hepfl said.
The new machine allows farmers to plant corn and soybeans without tilling the fields, which reduces erosion and runoff.
“It is a brand new no-till planter outfitted with all the gizmos and gadgets and top of the line stuff we could put on it,” Hepfl said. “We didn’t mess around with knock-off equipment — we put the best you could buy on it.”
He said they did this to put the good equipment in the hands of local farmers.
“We want local farmers to have success,” Hepfl said. “Without good equipment it’s hard to have good success.”
Board member Tyler Hicks, who is also a local farmer, said the machine has attachments he didn’t know were available yet.
This year they are testing the machine to make sure it is working properly and so far they have planted 22-acres on two different farms.
“All the fields we’ve planted with it look excellent, absolutely excellent,” Hepfl said.
Hepfl said they used it on the toughest fields they could find and it still worked perfectly.
He said the machine looks intimidating but is surprisingly easy to use.
“Anyone can run this machine,” Hepfl said.
Hepfl said the conservation district is going to hold an event this summer to show local farmers how to use it.
He said the planter can use both liquid and granular fertilizer.
“It is truly the planter for everyone,” Hepfl said.