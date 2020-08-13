Clearfield County Conservation District is considering allowing Jefferson County farmers to rent one of its no-till drills.
At yesterday’s conservation district board meeting, District Manager Willie Null said they have been asked by the Jefferson County Conservation District if it would be willing to rent out its no-till drills to farmers in Jefferson County.
No-till drills allow farmers to plant crops without having to plow the land — saving time and significantly reducing the need for fertilizer. It also reduces runoff into streams and waterways.
However, the equipment is expensive and Null said the Jefferson County Conservation District doesn’t have the money to buy its own.
Clearfield County Conservation District has three no-till drills, a seven foot, a 10-foot and its new corn planter.
Null said one possible option would be to purchase another 10-foot no-till drill and Clearfield County farmers would get first opportunity to rent all of the equipment. Once Clearfield County farmers are finished, the older 10-foot no-till drill would then go to Jefferson County to be rented out by its farmers.
“The important part is Clearfield County farmers will be given first priority,” Hepfl said.
Clearfield County Conservation District would collect all of the rental fees and the Jefferson County Conservation District would coordinate the rentals, Null said.
“We would be helping a neighboring county that doesn’t have the funds to do it,” Null said. “And we would also be helping the environment by no-tilling in another county that can’t do it right now.”
District Agriculture Technician Nick Hepfl said this program would also be beneficial to Clearfield County farmers because the 10-foot drill is in high demand during spring planting and local farmers have to wait their turn to use the drill.
“The problem is once the weather gets nice, everyone wants the drill at the same time,” Associate Director William Clouser said.
And if they had a second 10-foot drill, Hepfl said Clearfield County farmers would be able to get their spring planting done faster.
Null said a 10-foot no-till drill is expected to cost about $30,000. He said the conservation district has accumulated enough money over the years from renting out its equipment to purchase another no-till drill.
Null said they believe that revenue from the no-till drills would be enough to cover the cost of operating them, insurance etc., with some left over for maintenance.
And Hepfl said several other conservation districts such as the Bedford County Conservation District rent out its equipment to farmers in surrounding counties as well, so this program wouldn’t be unprecedented.
Null said he wasn’t asking for a vote at the meeting, but wanted to gauge the board’s support for the proposed program.
All board members present expressed support for the program.
Board member Mike Gill said everyone in the area would benefit from the environmental improvements from the use of a no-till drill in Jefferson County.
“We all live downstream,” Gill said.
Hepfl said the Jefferson County Conservation District is in favor of the plan and will be sending out surveys to its farmers to see if there is enough interest to warrant the program.
If approved by both conservation districts the rental program would go in effect next spring, Null said.