Clearfield County Conservation District gave details on the use of this year’s no-till drill rental program at its recent meeting.
No-till drills allow farmers to plant crops without having to plow the land — saving time and significantly reducing the need for fertilizer. It also reduces the amount of fertilizer runoff into streams and waterways, improving the water quality.
However, the machines are too expensive for many farmers to buy for themselves. Therefore, the conservation district has purchased its own and rents them to local farmers.
CCCD has three no-till drills — a seven-foot one, a 10-foot one and its new corn planter. They have purchased a fourth that is expected to be delivered the first week of April.
New for this year, the conservation district is allowing Jefferson County farmers to rent the drills.
A 10-foot no-till drill will be based in the western part of the county for use by Jefferson County farmers and farmers in the western portion of Clearfield County, agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl said.
Hepfl said this drill’s home base will be at Haag’s Feed Store in Troutville.
“It will stay there all year,” Hepfl said.
This drill would go back and forth between Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
CCCD will be coordinating with the Jefferson County Conservation District on the renting of this drill.
The new 10-foot drill would be used in the central and eastern portions of the county and the smaller seven-foot no-till drill is also available for rent, Hepfl said.
The conservation district is also renting out its new state of the art corn planter this year. Farmers who want to use the corn planter will have to set it up ahead of time so they can set up the fertilizer and seeing rates and get its transportation coordinated, Hepfl said.
The conservation district also has a new Normalized Difference Vegetation Index sensor which can scan a farm’s cover crops and determine how much nitrogen is in the cover crops that determines when the cover crop should be terminated. It can also scan corn fields and using reference plots, determine how nitrogen should be applied on different sections of the corn field, Hepfl said.
The conservation district also does soil testing for plan development, manure management, and nutrient management plan development. Conservation district also has manure test kits available, Hepfl said.