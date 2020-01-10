Clearfield County Conservation District has canceled its annual tree sale this year due to staff turnover.
The conservation district in the past held an annual tree sale in the spring and used the proceeds to fund its educational programs.
This year, with the pending departure of Conservation Specialist Amy Hallman, who organized the tree sale, and the departure of Dirt and Gravel Road Specialist Rebecca Holler, the staff is recommending the tree sale be cancelled this year because it would be too much for the remaining employees and the new employees to handle, Hallman said.
Holler’s last day was on Jan. 7 and Hallman’s last day is on Jan. 24, District Manager Willie Null said.
Null said they expect to have the tree sale again next year.
Hallman said she has been at the conservation district for 11 years and thanked the staff at the conservation district and said they are like family.
“This is the best job by far I have ever had,” Hallman said.
Hallman did not state the name of her new employer, but said she is staying in the environmental field.
“We are truly going to miss her,” Conservation Technician Fred Berry said.
Board member Joe Kendrick said he was on the board when they hired Hallman and thanked her for her dedicated service to the environment.
“You have done amazing work,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said the conservation district was in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Hallman and narrowed the field down to two candidates. And with the resignation of Holler, the personnel committee recommended the conservation district hire the two top candidates.
Null declined to say who the two top candidates are because they have yet accepted the posts, and the other candidates have not been notified.
The salaries of the two new employees has not yet been determined either, Null said.
Kendrick said it is an intensive process when the conservation district hires a new employee. He said not only board members involved in the interview process but staff members who will be working with the prospective employee are involved as well. Null agreed and noted nine people were involved in the interviews on Wednesday.
Kendrick said the conservation district has always done it this way and they were able to get two great candidates to fill the open positions.
Null thanked the board and staff for the time they put into the hiring process.