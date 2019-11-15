Clearfield County Conservation District voted to approve its preliminary budget at its meeting yesterday.
It is a balanced budget with $438,534 in income and expenses.
This includes a $43,000 allocation from the Clearfield County Commissioners, the same amount as last year.
Last December, commissioners cut the county conservation district’s allocation from $53,000 to $43,000 due to budget constraints, but conservation district Manager Willie Null said he believes the county will keep the conservation district’s allocation at the same level as last year.
Much of the district’s income is from state grants to pay for conservation district employees. The conservation district is expecting to receive $105,971 to offset the wages of the manager, 1st technician and Act technician; $49,162 for the Chesapeake Bay technician, $15,000 for the nutrient management technician, $45,250 for the watershed specialist technician.
Other sources of income include $33,000 from erosion and sedimentation permit fees, $3,000 for farmland preservation, and various grant funds for projects including the Bilger 4.0 project $11,350, Little Anderson project $4,145, Wildwood project $2,779, Riparian project $4,750, Little Beaver Run project $4,370, MR7 project $3,055, Dirt and Gravel Road administration and education $68,391 and Low Volume Road administration and education $21,500.
Most of the conservation district’s expenses are due to staffing costs. The district budgeted $372,444 for wages, taxes and benefits, $23,000 for payroll taxes and $1,500 for Workman’s Compensation. Other expenses include liability insurance $6,000, office expenses $2,500, postage $1,500, telephone/internet $4,000, copiers/printers $2,750, cell phones $2,940, equipment purchase and repair $1,000, audit expense $4,600, membership fees $3,000, no-till drill repair $1,500 and garage rental and capital reserve $4,800.
The final budget will be voted on in December.
In other business, the conservation district voted to withdraw $1,000 from the W.G. “Turk” Jones Memorial Trust to fund scholarships next year. Null also recommended the district use $5,000 from the Claude Schickling Foundation scholarship fund, but the total amount used would be determined at a later date.