Clearfield County Conservation District voted to purchase a new 10-foot no till drill at its meeting yesterday, and will allow farmers in Jefferson County to rent its equipment.
No-till drills allow farmers to plant crops without having to plow the land — saving time and significantly reducing the need for fertilizer. It also reduces the amount of fertilizer runoff into streams and waterways, improving the water quality.
However, the machines are too expensive for many farmers to buy for themselves; therefore the conservation has purchased its own and rents them to local farmers.
Currently, Clearfield County Conservation District has three no-till drills, a seven foot, a 10-foot and its new corn planter.
The new 10-foot no-till drill is expected to cost about $30,700, according to District Agriculture Technician Nick Hepfl.
District Manager Willie Null said the conservation district has been renting out the equipment for about 27 years, and it has enough money accumulated in the account to pay for the new no till drill.
So far, the conservation district has only rented its equipment to farmers in Clearfield County, and the new no till drill would allow it to rent to farmers in Jefferson County.
Hepfl said he spoke to several farmers in Jefferson County about whether they would use the no till drill and how many acres would they plant with it, and he said several have expressed strong interest in renting a no till drill. In total, these farmers would plant about 110 acres per year using the equipment.
“They are really excited about the prospect of using a no till drill,” Hepfl said of the Jefferson County farmers.
And he said demand for the no till drills has expanded significantly this year in Clearfield County. This year, 926 acres in Clearfield County were planted using the district’s no till drills, about double the usual amount, Hepfl said.
The additional drill would be beneficial because it would reduce the wait time for farmers in Clearfield County to use the drills, Hepfl said.
“It is a way to give back to the farmers,” Hepfl said of the new no till drill.
However, Null recommended the conservation district raise its fees $2 across the board from $10 per acre for regular crops and $5 per acre for cover crops to $12 and $7, respectively. The prices would be the same for farmers in both counties.
The conservation district charges $15 per acre to use its corn planter, but it was not included in the price increase.
Null said the district hasn’t raised its rental fees in 20 years and the price of maintaining the equipment increases. He said it is still more cost effective than what other conservation districts in the region charge.
Board member Larry Crittendon, who is also a farmer, said he isn’t opposed to the price increase as long as Clearfield County farmers get the first crack at using the no till drills.
Last month, Hepfl said the conservation district would schedule Clearfield County farmers to use the no till drills first before moving one of the drills to Jefferson County.
The conservation district board approved the purchase of the no till drill and the $2 per acre price increase unanimously.
In other business, Null reported several state agencies have asked the conservation district to live stream its meetings over the internet using Zoom video teleconferencing software. He said many state agencies like the state Department of Environmental Protection are not allowed to go to meetings in person due to the pandemic, and broadcasting the meeting via Zoom would allow them to watch and participate. Null said he will try to have next month’s meeting broadcast via Zoom.