Clearfield County Conservation District at its meeting yesterday voted to cancel its Conservation Day Camp this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The three day camp is typically held in early August for children in grades 4-6.
District Manager Willie Null said they usually distribute the information on the camp at the schools but with schools being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 emergency, this wasn’t possible.
“And at this point, we feel it is still a bad idea to bring a group of kids together for three days,” Null said.
Null said the board will probably have to make a decision next month on whether or not to hold the annual Conservation Celebration at Curwensville Lake in September.