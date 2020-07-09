Clearfield County Conservation District voted to cancel its annual Conservation Celebration and its Bounty Dinner due to the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting yesterday.
The Conservation Celebration was to be held on Sept. 12 at Curwensville Lake, but District Manager Willie Null said many of the exhibitors said they could not attend because of the pandemic.
“I just don’t think we have enough to put on a decent celebration for the public,” Null said.
The Conservation Celebration is an event for area youth and it features a number of wildlife and nature exhibits, agriculture displays and activities such as butterfly and insect programs by a entomologist, a raptor exhibit and activities such as kayaking, canoeing, fishing birdhouse building etc.
The Bounty Dinner was to be held on Oct. 9 in the Expo I Building at the Clearfield Driving Park. It features a meal made from produce from local farms and suppliers.
Null said they don’t want to put a lot of people inside the same building at the same time while the COVID-19 pandemic is still occurring.
Additionally, with the state of the local economy, Null said he didn’t think it would be right to ask local businesses to donate food, items and services for the event.
Null said they plan to have both events return for next year.
The board of directors voted unanimously to cancel both events.