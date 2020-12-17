HARRISBURG — Grants totaling $2.29 million to support several community and criminal justice efforts in Centre County have been awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced.
Conklin, D-Centre, said the funding comes from several grants awarded by PCCD at its most recent quarterly commission meeting.
“Now, more than ever, our providers in the criminal justice and victim services fields are feeling the strain and facing enormous demands due to the pandemic, and this funding will help them continue to help our communities and provide the vital support for training, staff or program needs,” said Conklin.
Conklin said the grants awarded include the following (broken down by specific PCCD committee):
Victims’ Services Advisory Committee — funding earmarked to help victims of crime:
- Centre County (STOP Violence Against Women Project): $125,000.
- Center County Commissioners (funds to support victim witness service agency): $311,090.
- State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program and Department of Human Services --funding to support programs and services to prevent juvenile delinquency:
- Pennsylvania State University (funds to be used for its resource center to improve local juvenile justice services and curb recidivism among juvenile offenders): $1.91 million.
- Pennsylvania State University (funds to be used to support its Communities That Care initiative, which helps communities implement best programs to benefit youth and families): $110,000.
Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee — funding to improve advocacy on behalf of children who have been abused or are considered at risk:
- Centre County Children’s Advocacy Center: $47,000.
County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee — funding to improve adult probation services:
- Centre County –$99,500.
PCCD is the state’s lead agency for criminal justice policy issues, providing support services to law enforcement agencies, victims of crime and communities. More information on PCCD can be found at the following site: www.pccd.pa.gov.