STATE COLLEGE — A total of $55,040 in grants have been awarded to local fire and emergency medical services companies, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, announced recently.
Conkin said the funding is from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is overseen by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. This annual program provides funding for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.
“Our fire and EMS companies have always been there to answer the call, and that includes during the pandemic, which certainly took a tough toll on the men and women who serve as our first line of defense,” Conklin said. “My hope is these funds will help these companies continue to help those in need and keep their doors open.”
The grants were awarded to the following companies:
- Hope Fire Co. No. 2: $13,302.
- Moshannon Valley EMS: $8,993.
- Mountain Top Fire Co. (EMS): $8,993.
- Mountain Top Fire Co.: $12,054.
- Reliance Volunteer Fire Co.: $11,698.
Eligible organizations can use the funds for facilities and equipment, debt reduction, training and education, recruitment and retention, and to supplement operational expenses incurred by lack of opportunity for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.