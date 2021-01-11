A computer virus has shut down most of Clearfield County’s computer systems.
“We were hit by a cyber attack over the weekend and we are working to recover from it,” Commissioner Dave Glass said in a telephone interview with The Progress on Monday.
The virus has shut down all of the county’s computers servers and email.
He said Clearfield County Director of Information Technology Adam Curry determined it appears the virus got into the system on Thursday and it had a time release mechanism and didn’t start shutting things down until Saturday.
Glass said they hope to have the system up and running today.
Glass said the virus affected all of its computers that were logged onto its system at the time of the attack. Laptops that were not connected to the system when the virus entered the system were not affected, Glass said.
The virus also did not affect the Clearfield County Department of Public Safety 911 computers, or any of the state systems to which the county is connected, Glass said.
When asked if this was a deliberate attack or a random event, Glass said it is still under investigation.
The computer virus also caused some issues at the Clearfield County Courthouse. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman held Sentencing Court and Motions Court yesterday, and a handful of cases had to be postponed until next month because the virus disabled the county’s video teleconferencing system.
The county currently does not transport inmates to the courthouse for in-person hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, the inmates participate via the county’s video teleconferencing system. This system was also disabled by the virus.
A couple of defendants who had signed plea agreements and completed their sentences were given unsecured bail yesterday by Ammerman so they could be released and not have to stay another month in jail to await sentencing.
Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said some defendants might have their release delayed by a day because the county cannot print the bail paperwork to be signed by the inmates. Usually, court officials located at the courthouse will watch inmates sign the paperwork while at the jail via the video teleconferencing system.
Glass said he doesn’t know how much the cyber attack will cost the county because it will not only be a cost to repair the system, but it will also have to upgrade its security as well. He said the county’s insurance will pay for a percentage of the costs.