MORRISDALE — Leah Simcox has received a flood of donations and supplies in preparation for a spaghetti dinner and Chinese auction fundraiser to be held this Sunday.
The event will benefit Adam Simcox, who had an unexpected heart attack. In addition to medical bills, Simcox is also facing unemployment since the GEO Moshannon Valley Correctional Center shutdown.
After the 45-year-old man was airlifted to Pittsburgh for treatment, Leah Simcox, who is his niece-in-law, burst into action.
“I decided to put it together for their family because they’re very sweet people, and they deserve it,” said Simcox.
After asking around, Simcox chose a spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser. The community responded to her calls, and the donations started piling up.
DelGrosso donated eight cases of spaghetti sauce. Adler’s Market provided the meatballs to top off the piles of pasta. To add some greenery, salad, courtesy of the Dutch Pantry, will be available.
“Pretty much any place we called and asked for help was willing to help and donated,” said Simcox.
Adam Simcox is now home and doing better, Leah Simcox said.
“It was definitely a miracle of God that he recovered so quickly from being in a position where they were looking for either a heart transplant or a pump,” said Leah Simcox.
He did suffer a minor setback a short time ago and briefly returned to the hospital. The support from the community has been overwhelming.
I am in awe of all the support and prayers the community has given my family and me,” Adam Simcox stated. “I have been so blessed!”
For Leah Simcox, the community has offered a light in the darkness.
“It’s given me chills at many points to see how wonderful people have been,” said Leah Simcox. “It definitely reminds you that there’s still a lot of good in this world.”
More than 350 people have expressed interest in the fundraiser. The event will be held between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Morris Township Fire Company Recreational Building. Dinners are $9 each.