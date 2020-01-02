The second half of 2019 was just as newsworthy as the first. Between community festivals, the annual Clearfield County Fair, and a large load jamming up local roadways for days on end, there was always something to talk about at the local coffee shops.
JULYThe 2019 Heritage Days event in Philipsburg boasted larger-than-usual crowds, with the 4th of July holiday’s Thursday date and multiple class reunions bolstering turnout. The weather also cooperated to make the event a success. The parade and fireworks were, as always, two of the highlights of the event. This year also featured new attractions, such as a food vendor from New Orleans.
———
The golden anniversary of Curwensville Days was a pronounced triumph. “I’d say our 50th year was a great success,” Curwensville Days Committee President Martha Tozer said. The festival’s annual attractions, including the fiddler’s contest and the Miss Curwensville Days contest, drew crowds. The festival also featured musical talents such as Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band.
———
A Race Street home was significantly damaged and a tractor-trailer driver was severely injured on July 30 after a tractor-trailer struck the garage. The crash was determined to be caused as “a direct result of speeding,” according to police. The driver, Darryl L. Hill, 55, of Philadelphia, and his employer, Propel Transport Corp LLC of Philadelphia, were later charged by police and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
———
Rainy days did not stop the events of the 159th Clearfield County Fair. The fair started off by crowning its 31st fair queen, Rebecca Liddle of DuBois. The fair continued to hold all their events despite minor weather setbacks on several days.
———
A Woodland home was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, July 31, causing no injuries but displacing a family. No one was at home at the time of the fire at the home of Kirk and Billie Jo Bloom located at 567 Main St., Woodland, Bradford Township. The fire was caused by a plugged clothes dryer vent.
AUGUST
Clearfield utilities had a bad day on Aug. 6, with water line breakages and electrical malfunctions causing outages for area residents. Several streets were flooded when a large water main broke at the intersection of Linden and Elizabeth Streets; the break also knocked out water service for much of Clearfield. An electrical transformer malfunction left Penn Highlands Clearfield running on limited power for much of the day. The hospital was able to run all essential functions via battery power.
———
Philipsburg’s East Presquisle Street Bridge closed in early 2019, and a decision made in August means its closure will continue for years to come. The bridge, which connects Philipsburg Borough and Chester Hill, was closed by PennDOT in March after testing revealed the steel is becoming brittle during low temperatures, which could cause racking.
SEPTEMBEROn Sept. 12 Coalport Borough Council accepted the resignation of the borough’s manager and employee at Monday’s meeting.
Borough Manager Calvin Glass provided a verbal withdrawal from both positions at the meeting. Glass reported he is moving to nearby Beccaria Township and would also eventually be giving up his seat on council.
———
On Sept. 13, it was reported the Grandstand of the Clearfield County Fair is likely to be repaired in time for fair. An engineering study of the decades-old grandstand located at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds has been completed, and it appears the grandstand can be repaired and ready in time for next year’s Clearfield County Fair.
———
On Sept. 23 it was reported that good weather and great crowds rounded out 2019 Harmony Grange Fair. Attendance was on the rise or held steady for each of the five days of the fair helped by the beautiful weather.
OCTOBERU.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2 million grant to the Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation to help construct a new River’s Landing facility to accommodate small business tenants, on Oct. 1.
The grant will be matched with $2.28 million in state and local funds, and is expected to help create 50 jobs and generate $10 million in private investment.
———
The remains of Shanna Carlson, 34, of Clearfield, were found in an apartment complex that was destroyed by an explosion followed by on the morning of Oct. 5 on the 300-block of E. Market Street in downtown Clearfield across from Dotts Ford Motor Co.
The cause and manner of death are still pending lab test results, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
The explosion was heard by several businesses located near the property, including staff at The Progress newspaper. Shattered glass could be seen covering Market Street as a result of the explosion.
———
On Oct. 29 it was reported that a woman and a 7-year-old girl were killed in an early morning fire at a single-story home at 127 Jury St., Lawrence Township.
Mary Erickson, 51, of Clearfield, was identified by state police as the adult victim. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 7-year-old victim. A 6-year-old girl died several days later as a result of the fire.
NOVEMBERThe General Election was held Nov. 5, and in arguably the biggest upset of the night in Clearfield County, residents saw a new District Attorney for the first time in 16 years as Republican challenger Ryan Sayers defeated incumbent District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr.
With 69 of the 70 precincts reporting at Progress press time Tuesday night — with Coalport Borough the lone precinct yet to report — Sayers collected 8,999 votes, which was good for 54.38 percent. Shaw collected 7,537 votes (45.55 percent).
———
On Nov. 11 The Progress published a feature story on World Series Champion and Philipsburg native Matt Adams, 31. who was a 1st basemen of the Washington Nationals.
Adams, in his eighth year in MLB, reached the World Series for a second time this year.
———
A Clearfield couple was arrested for raping a child and producing child pornography as reported on Nov. 26.
Jackson Curtis Martin III, 44, of Clearfield, and Amanda Nichelle Downs, 28, of Clearfield are accused of raping and molesting a young girl and taking photographs and videos of the crimes.
———
Because of a recently discovered accounting error, Clearfield County will likely have a $400,000 surplus in its 2020 budget according to a late November story published in The Progress.
“If revenues and expenses stay as predicted, on paper, Clearfield County’s budget at the end of 2020 will be in the black to the tune of about $400,000,” Sobel said.
DECEMBER
On Dec. 2, The Progress published a story about Mahaffey native Nate Troupe who was a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series title winner as team engineer.
And next year Troupe will work at the famed Richard Childress Racing with driver Tyler Reddick for the 2020 season as a team engineer, at the sport’s highest level, the NASCAR Cup Series. Troupe is moving up with Reddick to the Cup Series after the team won the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
———
On Dec. 15, CNB Bank announces expansion plans in Clearfield. The bank plans to expand its headquarters through the purchase of a multi-building parcel on Market Street in downtown Clearfield.
This parcel, located adjacent to the main office, is expected to create an additional 60 workspaces, which will support the bank’s continued growth plans.
———
On Dec. 20 Lawrence Township officials apporved the purchase of its new home. Supervisors approved the sales agreement to acquire the former Butler Chevrolet Building at its meeting.
The former car dealership along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway currently houses American Exploration.