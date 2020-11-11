The Progressland readership area is not immune to COVID-19. Clearfield County alone added 38 additional cases — the most ever in 24 hours — and one additional death on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
The state reported 4,711 cases on Wednesday.
The number of cases that have been reported in various communities in the Progressland readership areas that include Clearfield County and parts of Centre County and Cambria County are listed below. These numbers were updated on Wednesday, Nov. 11.