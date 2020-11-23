The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly throughout the region, state and nation.

Clearfield County recorded 40 new cases on Monday, preceded by ____ cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.

The following communities in the Progressland subscriber area have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.

The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted in the numbers below, if applicable.

DuBois City added the most cases in a week, an increase of 97 cases since last Monday. Philipsburg Borough followed with 56 new cases, and Clearfield was third highest with 37.

Community;Confirmed;Probable

ALLPORT;1-4;1-4

BECCARIA;1-4;1-4

BRISBIN;1-4;0

CLEARFIELD;156 (+37);25 (+6)

COALPORT;27 (+8);1-4

CURWENSVILLE;65 (+16);16 (+4)

DUBOIS;314 (+97);73 (+18)

FALLENTIMBER;17 (+4);1-4

FLINTON;11 (+3);1-4

FRENCHVILLE;7 (+3);0

GLEN RICHEY; (1-4);0

GRAMPIAN;21;9

GRASSFLAT;5 (+1);0

HAWK RUN;1-4;1-4

HOUTZDALE;55 (+17);7 (+1)

IRVONA;16 (+6);0

KARTHAUS;14 (+1);1-4

LAJOSE;12 (+2);1-4

LUTHERSBURG;5 (+1);6 (+1)

MADERA;7 (+3);1-4

MAHAFFEY;28 (+12);6

MORRISDALE;48 (+21);6 (+2)

MOSHANNON;1-4;1-4

MUNSON;11 (+2);1-4

NEW MILLPORT;1-4;0

OLANTA;10 (+2);6

OSCEOLA MILLS;25;9

PENFIELD;6 (+2);1-4

PHILIPSBURG;142 (+56);16 (+11)

POTTERSDALE;1-4;0

ROCKTON;12 (+4);1-4

SMITHMILL;1-4;0

SNOW SHOE;21 (+10);0

WALLACETON;1-4;1-4

WEST DECATUR;22 (+9);1-4

WESTOVER;11 (+3);1-4

WINBURNE;1-4;1-4

WOODLAND;26;12

