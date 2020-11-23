The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly throughout the region, state and nation.
Clearfield County recorded 40 new cases on Monday, preceded by ____ cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
The following communities in the Progressland subscriber area have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted in the numbers below, if applicable.
DuBois City added the most cases in a week, an increase of 97 cases since last Monday. Philipsburg Borough followed with 56 new cases, and Clearfield was third highest with 37.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;1-4;1-4
BECCARIA;1-4;1-4
BRISBIN;1-4;0
CLEARFIELD;156 (+37);25 (+6)
COALPORT;27 (+8);1-4
CURWENSVILLE;65 (+16);16 (+4)
DUBOIS;314 (+97);73 (+18)
FALLENTIMBER;17 (+4);1-4
FLINTON;11 (+3);1-4
FRENCHVILLE;7 (+3);0
GLEN RICHEY; (1-4);0
GRAMPIAN;21;9
GRASSFLAT;5 (+1);0
HAWK RUN;1-4;1-4
HOUTZDALE;55 (+17);7 (+1)
IRVONA;16 (+6);0
KARTHAUS;14 (+1);1-4
LAJOSE;12 (+2);1-4
LUTHERSBURG;5 (+1);6 (+1)
MADERA;7 (+3);1-4
MAHAFFEY;28 (+12);6
MORRISDALE;48 (+21);6 (+2)
MOSHANNON;1-4;1-4
MUNSON;11 (+2);1-4
NEW MILLPORT;1-4;0
OLANTA;10 (+2);6
OSCEOLA MILLS;25;9
PENFIELD;6 (+2);1-4
PHILIPSBURG;142 (+56);16 (+11)
POTTERSDALE;1-4;0
ROCKTON;12 (+4);1-4
SMITHMILL;1-4;0
SNOW SHOE;21 (+10);0
WALLACETON;1-4;1-4
WEST DECATUR;22 (+9);1-4
WESTOVER;11 (+3);1-4
WINBURNE;1-4;1-4
WOODLAND;26;12