Volunteers continue to move forward with plans to build a new building for batting cages in Lawrence Township.
The batting cages are currently housed in the former Bayer factory building in Hyde. The building is owned by Lawrence Township, and is also home to the township’s police department. But the township is looking to sell the building — and organizers are hoping to build a new building at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
At its meeting Wednesday night, the committee decided to seek non-profit status for its organization, allowing contributors to receive tax benefits. Board member Larry Putt said he would speak to some local attorneys and accountants about obtaining this status.
This was the second public meeting on the issue and the committee made a few minor changes to its building plans. It decided last night to have the new building attached to the current building in the Recreation Park because that building already has restrooms. Additionally, it would save money on not having to build new restrooms.
The committee also decided to make the building slightly larger than its original plans. Originally they were looking at constructing a steel building 130 feet long and 48 feet wide with a 14-foot high ceiling with an office. Restrooms would cost about $156,000. That would not including heat, plumbing and electricity. When these are included, it would cost about $200,000.
Now, the committee is looking at constructing a steel building 140 feet long by 48 feet wide without the new restrooms.
Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler also suggested they should consider using steel trusses instead of wood because it could be less expensive for a building this size. Supervisor Randy Powell said wood is often less expensive than steel, but said they could seek estimates on both.
Committee member Sid Lansberry said they would be seeking the assistance of local engineers to design the new building and provide an estimate on its cost. Committee member Greg Dixon said it would be beneficial if they have a artist rendering of the building as well as an estimate on its cost to show prospective donors while fundraising.
Township Secretary Barbara Shaffner suggested they set up subcommittees; for example, have one subcommittee handle the fundraising efforts and another subcommittee handle the construction.
Lansberry said this could be useful because he knows some people who want to volunteer and help out but don’t want to go to board meetings. Putt suggested people who want to help out with the new building should come to the next meeting.
The next meeting is on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.