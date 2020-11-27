Local officials are urging residents to follow social distancing requirements as COVID-19 cases spike in Clearfield County.
“Cases in the county have spiked,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting. “It is very concerning.”
Scotto urged residents to wear masks in public, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.
“It will probably lead to us having a better Christmas if we follow these rules,” Scotto said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the local statistics are alarming, stating as of Monday, Clearfield County has 1,246 COVID-19 cases — over half of those have been during the past 14 days.
He said the local positive test rate is between 25-30 percent, anything about five percent is considered “concerning” and anything about 10 percent is considered “substantial.”
“We are at least 2.5 times the rate the state deems concerning,” Glass said. “In layman’s terms, this means the virus is spreading uncontrolled through our community right now.”
He said most people in the county probably know someone who have been sick from the virus and many people probably know someone who has died from the virus.
“It’s something we have to take very seriously,” Glass said. “If you aren’t wearing a mask and you aren’t taking precautions, you are putting yourself at risk and those around you at risk. We are asking people to really go the extra mile to be careful.”
Sobel agreed and said the last thing anyone wants is tragedies over the holiday season. He also noted we are very close to having a vaccine available and getting control of the pandemic.
“Lets just hang in there for a few more months,” Sobel said. “We don’t want have any tragedies when we are this close to coming out of this unfortunate situation.”