Clearfield County Commissioners are urging residents to wear masks in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help schools reopen.
At yesterday’s commissioners meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass said with the uncertainty of whether school and athletics would restart in two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glass urged residents to wear masks while in public because it is the best way to control the virus and allow schools to reopen and sports to resume.
“Please — we are just asking everyone to do their part so we can get school back to where we want it to be,” Glass said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto agreed and said Clearfield County has seen an uptick in cases.
“When in doubt, just wear the mask,” Scotto said. “It will help your family, it will help small businesses, it will help us continue to be open.”
He said if things go in the wrong direction it could force Gov. Tom Wolf to take action.
“If we do our part by wearing a mask, it could mitigate the spread,” Scotto said. “I’m urging people, if they can, to wear a mask.”