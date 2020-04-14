Clearfield County Commissioners are considering a layoff of some county employees due to the coronavirus emergency.
Commissioner Dave Glass on Tuesday said the commissioners are in discussions about possibly laying off some full-time and part-time employees due to the pandemic that has shut down all non-essential business.
So far, the county has only laid off six part-time employees — but more could come and the layoffs will be in all departments, Glass said.
He said the county’s first priority is safety and the layoffs would allow for less people in the county offices at any one time.
Additionally, county offices, especially the court system, are significantly less busy due to the state Supreme Court suspending most court activities, Commissioner John Sobel said.
Glass said the county is anticipating the state could cut back on funding to the county next year because state’s revenues are $1 billion less than anticipated.
He said any money they potentially save now could be used in the summer or fall when business is back in full at the county.
“Finances are an issue for everybody and it’s no different for the county,” Glass said.
And he said the county will bring everyone back to their positions after the pandemic emergency is over.
“We absolutely plan to bring everyone back,” Sobel said.
“This is only temporary,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
And for the full-time employees who are laid off, Glass said the county is planning to have rolling layoffs where they would work two weeks and have two weeks off so that employees would keep their health insurance and benefits, as well as receive state unemployment compensation benefits for the time they are laid off.
For example, if there are two secretaries in a department, one would be laid off for two weeks and the other would work for two weeks, and then they would switch back and forth, Glass said.
The commissioners are also considering giving taxpayers more time to pay their local taxes before being penalized, and are in discussions with local municipalities on this subject Scotto said.
Sobel said the state legislature is considering new legislation on the subject and suggested commissioners wait to see what the state does before taking any action on its own.
Glass agreed.
“We need to take our time and get this right,” Glass said.
The commissioners then tabled the motion on moving back the deadline for paying taxes.
Commissioners will have a meeting on April 28 at 10 a.m. and cancel its May 5 meeting.