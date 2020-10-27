Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced they are awarding another round of COVID-19 grants for local businesses, non-profits and municipalities.
The county received a $7.1 million Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act grant from the federal government and it is using a portion of the funds to assist small businesses and organizations that were adversely affected financially due to the pandemic.
The commissioners already completed the first round of funding and has decided to award a second round, Commission Tony Scotto, chairman, said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the second round will have a similar procedure as the first round but said it should go smoother this time around since they have done it before.
“Having been through it once, it should be a little bit easier this time,” Glass said.
For the second round, the commissioners are partnering with the Launch Box of Penn State DuBois to assist with the applications.
Clearly Ahead Development assisted the commissioners with the first round of applications and Glass thanked them for their service and thanked Paul McCloskey of Clearly Ahead for his work.
He said having the Launch Box assist with this round is nothing against Clearly Ahead — the commissioners simply want to “spread it around” and the Launch Box had requested to assist with this round.
Glass said they would have the details of the second round of funding out this week.
“We don’t have a big window of time,” Glass said. “We have to have this money spent by the end of the year.”
Glass said those organizations who received funds in the first round probably won’t be eligible for funding in this round.
“We are leaning towards ‘no’ because we want to spread it out as much as we can,” Glass said.
And unlike the first round, there will be a cap on how much funding an organization or business can get because the commissioners have less money available.
Glass said there is roughly $3 million remaining in CARES Act funding.
Commissioner John Sobel said the lines of communication were less than perfect during the first round and said the commissioners are 50 percent to blame for this.
“This first time through there were some bumps in the road,” Sobel said.
Sobel said if anyone has any questions or concerns they should contact the county commissioners.