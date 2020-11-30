Clearfield County Commissioners recently approved a technology upgrade and are searching for expanded medical services at the Clearfield County Jail.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with GTL to provide inmate phone services at the jail.
“The nice thing about this is it will create a great upgrade of the services at the jail as a whole at no cost to the county,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
As a part of the agreement, inmates will be given access to computer tablets that have limited access to the internet.
The tablets will provide inmates with access to email that is monitored by jail staff, games, movies and television show and educational services, according to Clearfield County Director of Information Technology Adam Curry.
These tablets will be used as a reward for well-behaved inmates and they can be taken away from inmates for misbehaving, Glass said.
The services will be paid for through the inmates’ commissary accounts, according to Glass.
The agreement was approved unanimously.
The commissioners also advertised for medical services at the jail.
Currently, the jail’s physician is at the jail one day per week for eight hours a day. The jail is looking for a physician to be at the jail for two days a week for five hours per day for a total of 10 hours per week.