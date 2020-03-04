Program Director Bradley W. Lashinsky of Penn State DuBois’ North Central PA LaunchBox program gave the Clearfield County Commissioners an update on the program’s progress at their workshop meeting yesterday.
The LaunchBox program provides a variety of services to local businesses and training to local residents focusing on workforce development, innovation, and entrepreneurship and has received about $750,000 in grant money from the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to Lashinsky.
He said they are going to purchase 20 laptop computers and software such as Microsoft Office, Quickbooks and iCloud etc. for the LaunchBox location in Downtown DuBois and the laptops will be used for training.
The LaunchBox opened in downtown DuBois in January, and the DuBois campus location opened last April, Lashinsky said.
Lashinsky said they are also developing a “Maker Space,” which local businesses can use for research and development of new products.
He said they are looking at purchasing 3-D printers, plasma cutters, laser engravers, cutters and printers, and various hand tools.
They are also considering purchasing a metal 3-D printer, which uses powdered metals to produce components. The printer can be used by local businesses.
In the technical training center they are looking at purchasing robotic arms and a cutter metal press to train workers how to use automation that could allow them to progress to jobs with a higher rate of pay.
Since the start of the LaunchBox program last April, they have served more than 50 clients and helped create more than $20 million in local investment.
The program also has three sublease partners including the Downtown DuBois Group, which focuses on revitalizing Downtown DuBois. The Ben Franklin Technology Partners and The Northwest Innovation Resource Center.
“We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time,” Lashinsky said.