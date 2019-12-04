The Clearfield County Commissioners opened proposals for a Tax Anticipation Note at Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners are seeking a $3 million TAN loan, according to Commissioner Mark McCracken.
Financial institutions submitted the following proposals: CNB Bank, tax free rate of 2.31 percent with bond counsel being waved, taxable rate of 2.92 percent; Northwest Savings Bank, 2.65 percent tax free rate, 3.25 percent taxable rate; First Commonwealth Bank, 2.90 taxable rate; and CBT Bank, 1.99 percent tax free rate, 2.52 percent taxable rate.
“We hope we don’t need it but we have there as a backup in case things get lean in the early months before tax revenues start coming in,” Commissioner John Sobel said.
Sobel said the county would only pay interest on money it uses.
The commissioners voted to authorize Solicitor Heather Bozovich of Clearfield to enter into negotiations with the financial institutions on the TAN loan.
In other business, the commissioners approved the agreement with Forensic Pathologists of Allentown to provide autopsy services to the coroner. Forensic Pathologists would be used in case the county’s other pathologists are busy. Forensic Pathologists are third in line, according to Chief Clerk Lisa Redden.