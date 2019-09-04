The Clearfield County Commissioners declared September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Sept. 8 as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day at its meeting yesterday.
“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States,” the proclamation states. “And in Pennsylvania suicide is the second leading cause of death of those 25-34 years old.”
Mary Brown, Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team and BH Program Specialist for Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, said the 10th annual Suicide Prevention Walk for Prevention & Awareness will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at the E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois.
This year they are having a nationally recognized guest speaker, Jeff Yalden, who speaks often to youth and young people.
There will free refreshments, a basket raffle, activities for children a D.J and 20 local resource tables from local, state and national organizations.
Usually they have about 400-500 people attend.
“We are expecting a great turnout,” Brown said.
The organization also offers two $1,000 scholarships for students and grants of up to $500 to groups who are doing something suicide prevention related.
The Suicide Prevention Team also conducts training seminars called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper training.
Gatekeepers are parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, office supervisors, squad leaders, police officers firefighters, etc.
The training lasts about 90 minutes and teaches participants about recognizing the warning signs of suicide including direct and indirect statements, access to an identified plan (gun, rope, drugs), mood swings, hopelessness, giving away possessions, increased use of alcohol or drugs, saying goodbye and a preoccupation with death.
The trainings are free of charge and are held for as little as two people and as many as 250 and instructors will travel throughout the county to conduct the seminars. Call Brown at 371-5100 ext. 330 to schedule a seminar for your group.
The Suicide Prevention Team also has a Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group, which meets every fourth Monday from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at the Penn State DuBois Quiet Lounge. Light refreshments are provided. If interested in attending, you can RSVP at mbrown@1istoomany.com.
You may also visit www.1istoomany.org for more information.