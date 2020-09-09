Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday declared September as National Self Care Month to highlight the importance of mental health.
“Self care is a very important part of maintaining one’s mental health,” said Chris Luzier of Road to Recovery. “It gives you the opportunity to do the things that you enjoy doing and the things that you need to do to take care of yourself and make sure your mental wellness is on-point.”
He said mental health affects everyone in the community.
The proclamation also encourages relatives and friends who have mental health and substance abuse issues to implement preventative measures and seek assistance for their issues.
The proclamation looks to reduce the stigma against those who seek mental health services.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said he has friends and family who have suffered from these issues and had a former employee who didn’t seek help for his substance abuse — and now he is no longer with us.
“Instead of having a stigma, we should look to help every individual that we can,” Scotto said.
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed.
“Until you witness it first hand, it’s hard to understand how hard it is for these folks,” Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel told representatives of Road to Recovery he recognizes the importance of their work and he appreciates their efforts.