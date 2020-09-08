Clearfield County Commissioners expressed concern about the possible closure of Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University.
Recently it was announced that Lock Haven University and Mansfield University are considering a merger — a decision that could also close the Clearfield campus due to financial difficulties from declining student enrollment.
However, no decision has yet been made.
Commissioner John Sobel said since the early 1990s the campus has provided area residents with an affordable option to receive higher education, has provided employment and has been a valuable cultural outlet.
But more importantly, the campus has a nursing program and a Master’s degree physicians assistant program that provides medically trained employees for the region. Sobel said the need for these professionals is growing in the area.
Sobel said he has been in contact with university officials and they have assured him that they are studying the possibility of a merger and it is only preliminary.
But ultimately, he said the decision will be made by the Lock Haven University Council of Trustees and the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
“We are asking the trustees of Lock Haven University and the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to allow the Clearfield Campus to continue to remain open,” Sobel said.
Sobel asked residents who agree the campus should remain open to contact their state representatives.
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed.
“The timing for this couldn’t be any worse,” Glass said.
He said with the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, how higher education is delivered is being reevaluated and many people will likely prefer to attend a smaller commuter campus like Lock Haven University than a large university.
“I think it might be premature on the state’s part to jump to any conclusions,” Glass said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto also agreed, and said the campus is a valuable resource to the community.
“We will certainly fight to have the campus remain open,” Scotto said.