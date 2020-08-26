Clearfield County has received almost 300 applicants for CARES Act grant funds, Commissioner Dave Glass reported at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners.
“We are very pleased with the number of applications we have received,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said. “Our goal is to help everyone we can.”
Clearfield County received $7.1 million in federal CARES Act funding emergency COVID-19 funding, which can be used to offset COVID-related expenses by county and local governments and provide grants to small businesses and non-profit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to submit applications is now passed and Glass said the county received a total of 239 applications from small businesses and 60 from non-profits.
However, Glass said the county was informed Monday by the state Department of Community and Economic Development that only non profits with the status of 501(c)(3) or a 501(c)(19) (veteran organizations) are eligible for funding.
Unfortunately, this leaves out most social clubs Glass said.
He said this rule leaves at least 12 applicants ineligible for CARES grant funding.
Glass said it is frustrating because if these social clubs were a for-profit business, they would be eligible for funding.
“We wished they were eligible,” Glass said. “But it is completely out of our hands.”
To review the applications, Glass said the commissioners have separated the applications into four groups. One group is applications from businesses and organizations that have not yet received some form of emergency COVID-19 grant funds such as the Paycheck Protection Program. According to the federal guidelines, those organizations who have not received such funding are to receive consideration before those organizations who have already received some funding, Glass said.
Group two would be the simple and straightforward applications. Glass said these applications will be dealt with first in the hopes they can get the checks out as soon as possible. The next group to be considered would be businesses that have more complex applications or the county needs to obtain more information.
And the last group would be organizations who have already received some form of COVID-19 emergency funding.
Due to the large number of applications, Commissioner John Sobel said it will take about four to six weeks for the county to process the applications.
“If we can get some done more quickly we will try,” Sobel said. “But we want to be very careful.”
Thus far the county has spent roughly $500,000 in CARES grant funding, most of which was used for technological upgrades, Glass said.
Scotto thanked Glass for all the work he has put into the grant program.