The Clearfield County Commissioners said they were pleased with the response to the bomb scare on Monday at their meeting Tuesday morning.
Authorities closed a one block radius around the courthouse for several hours after a suspicious military-style box was left in front of a law office across the street from the courthouse.
Bomb experts from Penn State Police and Greensburg-based state police responded to the scene. They used a handheld x-ray camera to photograph the interior and determined only paper was inside. One of the bomb experts then donned a bomb suit, opened the box and discovered it was legal paperwork someone left for a domestics case the law firm was involved in, according to a previous article in The Progress.
“It was worrisome for a while but we certainly want to commend the Clearfield Borough Police Department, the sheriff’s department and the bomb squad for everything they did,” Sobel said. “They were very professional and were very concerned about everyone’s safety.”
“Hopefully this is a teachable moment for people,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. “If you are going to leave an unmarked box, please call the person and tell them you are leaving it there.”
Sobel said it was a compliment to the county employees on how quickly everyone got back and running during and after the bomb scare. As the area was shut down, court proceedings were quickly relocated from the courthouse to the gymnasium of the Clearfield YMCA and later to hearing room No. 2 at the Clearfield County Jail.