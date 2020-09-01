Clearfield County Commissioners said they are considering drug testing and background checks for new employees at its workshop meeting yesterday.
Commissioner Dave Glass said “due to recent events” the commissioners are considering implementing a policy mandating drug testing and background checks on new employees.
Glass didn’t specify which recent events he was referring to, but there was some controversy over Controller Tom Adamson recently naming Mark Michael of Clearfield as the new deputy controller despite the fact he previously had been convicted of felony fraud charges.
Adamson rescinded Michael’s appointment after public outcry, and instead hired his daughter, Kaitlin Evans, as the deputy controller.
According to Commissioner Tony Scotto, commissioners are considering implementing a policy where new employees would undergo criminal background checks and be drug tested.
And depending on the position, some prospective employees might have to undergo a medical check to make sure they are physically able to perform the job, Commissioner John Sobel said.
Sobel said someone with a criminal background would not automatically be excluded from working for the county. It would depend on the nature offense and the position they were seeking.
“We will try to make sure its not just a one size fits all,” Sobel said.
And he said many of the county’s employees in law enforcement positions with the county, such as those who work in the sheriff’s department, probation department, corrections officers etc. already undergo background checks.
Scotto said if the commissioners decide to implement the new guidelines, the commissioners can’t force other elected officials to follow them.
Glass agreed and said other elected officials have the discretion to ignore the recommendations and hire who they wish in their department.