Commissioners are planning to renovate the Clearfield County Jail and accepted proposals from several firms to undertake a guaranteed energy savings project.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the jail needs a lot of work and said its roof is leaking and needs to be replaced, its HVAC system has outlived its useful life, the jail still uses pneumatic controls, the generator doesn’t work and a lot of water is coming into the facility.
Commissioners narrowed down the choices to McClure Company of Bellefonte, and ABM, which is a national company based in New York City, but the county would be dealing with its Pittsburgh office. Sobel said he checked the references of both companies and he said both companies received excellent reviews and the commissioners would have to make a decision on which to use.
ABM’s estimate was $7.5 million to $8.8 million, and McClure’s estimate is $10 million to $11 million, Sobel said.
Both Sobel and Glass said the commissioners need to make a decision soon, otherwise the project could extend into 2022.
Glass argued the commissioners should choose McClure because they have done a lot of work in the area and have good relationships with local contractors. The company was also the first to respond to the county’s request for proposals, and although its estimate is higher than ABM’s, these are only estimates and it is easier for a company to come in later and submit an estimate lower than their competitor.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said he liked how ABM brought their own structural engineer to Clearfield and two independent structural engineers on separate visits and determined the structure is sound to take on the improvements.
He added that, as the process moves forward, the county could have other work done on the jail as well, Scotto said.
Sobel both companies have excellent reputations but said he prefers ABM simply because its estimate was less expensive.
Sobel said Glass is correct, it is easy for them to come in second and submit a lower estimate, but said he prefers ABM due to the cost.
“I prefer to keep the costs down as much as possible considering both companies come with good reputations and both companies have been in the business quite a while,” Sobel said.
Sobel said the commissioners have expressed to both companies that they want them to use local workers as much as possible and they prefer that any non-local workers stay in Clearfield County hotels.
Glass said it is more important that the commissioners move forward. He said the commissioners could put out an actual bid to compare the costs but that would slow down the project considerably.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to approve ABM’s proposal for the jail renovations with Glass casting the dissenting vote.
Because it is a guaranteed energy savings contract where ABM will guarantee a certain amount of savings from electricity, water gas etc. over the next 20 years, ABM will pay the difference in the case of a savings failure, Sobel said.
Sobel said most of the upgrades to the HVAC system would be covered by federal COVID-19 rescue funds because it is considered COVID mitigation. It wil include air filtration and will siginificantly reduce the amount of money the county has to fund.
Commissioners approved entering into a contract with ABM to perform an investment grade audit pending legal review. The investment grade audit is a more detailed cost analysis and once the investment grade audit is completed, the commissioners would then have to decide whether or not to move forward, Glass said.