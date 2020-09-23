Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved changing the polling location for Clearfield 2nd Ward.
Commissioners voted to permanently move Clearfield 2nd Ward poll to the agriculture building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The address of the building is 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
“It will give us ample room, there is lots of parking, its handicapped accessible and it meets all standards and gives us room for social distancing,” county Director of Elections Dawn Graham said.
The Second Ward poll’s former permanent location had been the Henry E. Meyer Towers, which is an apartment building for senior citizens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll was temporarily located in the cafeteria of St. Francis School for the primary election. But that location is not possible for the General Election in November because school is back in session, Graham said.
Clearfield Borough’s other three wards have their polling places at the fairgrounds as well, but they are located in the Expo II Building.
Graham said there will be ample signage at the Driving Park to direct voters to the correct location.
The commissioners also approved the rental agreement with the fair and park board to use the agriculture building at a cost of $100 per day. Graham said the county will also be staging a training session at the Driving Park on Oct. 13. The cost will be $100 a day for the training session and for Election Day, Graham said.