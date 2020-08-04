Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced the web portal for small businesses and non-profits to apply for COVID-19 emergency funds would be up and running today.
“We promised we would do our best to get this up and running as quickly as possible,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
Small businesses with less than 100 employees and non-profits are eligible to apply for grant funding to make up for lost profits incurred due to the COVID-19 emergency from March through July, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.
Because they are grant funds, the money does not have to be paid back, Commissioner Scotto said.
There is one portal for small businesses and one portal for non-profits, Glass said. The portals are linked on the Clearfield County website at clearfieldco.org and the Clearly Ahead Development website at www.clearlyahead.com.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 17. The reason it isn’t longer is because the county has to spend the grant funds by the end of the year, Glass said. The county received a total of $7.1 million in federal CARES grant funds.
Glass said they haven’t set a hard number on how much will be allocated to the grant program because they want to see how much demand there is.
“We are prepared to take care of the businesses who need help,” Glass said. “We strongly encourage those businesses to apply.”
The maximum a business can apply for is based on its revenue, Glass said. For example for businessss with an annual gross revenue of up to $50,000 are eligible for a maximum of $5,000 in grant funds, and a business with an annual gross revenue of more than $850,000 is eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funds. He said there is a table on the application detailing how much grant funds a business is eligible to receive.
Glass said the business just has to show that it lost those funds due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The commissioners will be deciding who receives the grants and how much — but Clearly Ahead is assisting the commissioners process the applications for small business grants. Clearfield County Community Development Specialist Lisa Kovalick will be assisting with the grants from non-profit organizations, Commissioner John Sobel said
Those businesses and organizations who have not received Paycheck Protection Program Funds are put at the top of the list, Glass said. Those who have received PPP funds are still eligible for funding, but those businesses that didn’t get PPP money will be given priority, Glass said.
Glass recommended that everyone who applies for a grant to have their accountant look over the numbers to make sure they are correct.
“It’s worth a few bucks to get a $5,000 or $10,000 grant,” Glass said.
He asked applicants to not call Clearly Ahead or the commissioners with accounting questions.
Glass said once the application is completed, a confirmation email with a copy of the applicant’s answers will be sent to the applicant’s email, and if they don’t get the confirmation email, they probably made an error somewhere in the application.
Applications are encrypted to ensure applicants that the information will be safe, Scotto said.
Commissioner John Sobel said this is the worst recession for small businesses he has ever experienced and urged small businesses and non-profits to apply for grant funds to help them survive until next year.
“They directly impact our quality of life. Our small businesses give us goods and services, not-for-profits drive our communities culturally, educationally and spiritually,” Sobel said. “We want these organizations around.”