Commissioners laud dispatcher for work during manhunt

Clearfield County Commissioners issued a commendation to 911 Telecommunicator Vicky Hoover of Curwensville for her work during the recent investigation and manhunt for an accused murderer last week at its workshop meeting yesterday.
Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Richner Hollow Road, Howard is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Solt, 40, of Clearfield, to death with a rifle as she sat on a backyard swing Thursday afternoon along Legion Road in the Hyde section of Clearfield.
Boone fled the scene in a vehicle and a manhunt ensued. Authorities received a report that Boone was spotted between Clearfield and Curwensville. Police located him near Hogback Bridge at approximately 2 p.m. Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area when police ordered him to drop his rifle, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Hoover was the dispatcher on duty both Thursday and Friday.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said Hoover excelled in coordinating the numerous police agencies who relied on her guidance during the manhunt.
“I would like to recognize and thank Ms. Hoover for her professionalism and excellence in her duties,” Scotto said. “It is my honor to present this award of recognition from the board of commissioners.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said a Sandy Township police officer who was on the scene called and praised Hoover for her work.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said many people don’t realize how many agencies are involved in an operation like that and the coordination that goes into them.
“It was very much a logistical nightmare but with your help, all those agencies were able to come together and hunt him down,” Sayers said to Hoover.
Hoover in turn praised her co-workers at the 911 center
“I couldn’t have done it without the team I work with,” Hoover said. “It was a team effort.”
Clearfield County 911 Director Jeremy Ruffner said the employees at the 911 Center have to work as a team and Hoover, with 22 years of experience, is a critical member of the team.
Ruffner provided some statistics to show how busy the 911 center is. He said in 2019 the 911 center processed 118,012 phone calls, 3,396 fire calls, 14,101 EMS calls, 27,367 police calls.
He said the 911 Center dispatches for six municipal police departments, the sheriff’s department, Penn State DuBois, Children, Youth and Family Services, Domestic Relations, probation, three school resource officer divisions, 14 EMS agencies, 37 fire companies, EMA and Swiftwater Rescue.
Glass said at 118,000 calls per year, the number works out to be about 323 calls per day.
“That’s a lot of phone calls,” Ruffner said.
“It’s amazing the job they do,” Ruffner said of the dispatchers.