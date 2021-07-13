A fire alarm system at the Clearfield County Jail is not working, and the commissioners are working to have it repaired or replaced quickly.
“The fire detection system at the jail right now it is inoperative,” Commissioner Dave Glass said at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting. “We are working on fixing it.”
Glass said he believes it is the original alarm system that was installed in the jail when it was built back in the early 1980s.
He said the jail isn’t completely without fire safety systems. He said the kitchen at the jail has a separate fire alarm and fire suppression system that are still operable.
Glass said they are looking into whether the fire detection system can fixed. If it can’t, they will have to have the system replaced.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said the fire alarm system is likely reaching the end of its useful life and likely needs to be replaced.
Glass said the specifications for the new alarm system aren’t yet completed and asked Solicitor Heather Bozovich if the commissioners can expedite the process by approving advertising for Requests for Proposals to replace the fire detection system as soon as the specifications are completed so they don’t have to wait until the next meeting.
“We need to get this done,” Glass said.
Bozovich provided her approval and the commissioners voted unanimously to advertise for RFPs to replace the fire detection system at the jail.
The Progress asked if inmates and staff are at risk due to the lack of a fire detection system.
“We don’t want it to be that way any longer than it has to be,” Glass said.
Glass said he doesn’t yet know how long it will take to get the new system installed. Because it is an emergency, the process is being expedited but it will likely take a few weeks.
Glass said they also don’t know how much it will cost to replace or repair the alarm system.
The Progress asked if the county could use COVID-19 relief money to pay for some of the costs and Glass said they don’t know yet.