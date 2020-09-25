Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Commissioners include the following approvals:
- New hires, Frank Soupart, maintenance worker at Clearfield County Jail effective Sept. 14; Kimberly Knepp, temporary part-time district clerk II, sheriff’s department.
- Separations/retirements, Alex George, deputy warden at CCJ; Duncan LaVelle, part-time corrections officer, CCJ; Frank Soupart, maintenance worker, CCJ, effective Sept. 21; Margarite Johnson, chief deputy register and recorder; and Cynthia Butler-Augenbaugh, office manager sheriff’s department. Commissioner Tony Scotto said Johnson had served for the county for 21 years and Aughenbaugh 24 years, as he thanked them for their dedicated service and hard work and congratulated them on their retirement.
- Transfers, Mary Horner, DC III to administrative assistant/prothonotary and clerk of courts; Kerri Dunlap, DC II to DCIII prothonotary and clerk of courts; Kathleen Sopic, DC III to chief deputy register and recorder.
- Rental agreement with Sie Dust LLC for storage space for the election equipment at a cost of $100 per month.
- Agreement with Iron Mountain to convert microfilm to electronic files in the prothonotary/clerk of courts office.
- Maintenance agreement with Johnson Controls for the fire alarm system at a cost of $600 per year.
- Agreement with GIA Consultants for Scour Protection for the county’s six bridges at a cost not to exceed $24,900.