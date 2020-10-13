Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced five more businesses will receive coronavirus relief funds.
The county received $7.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds and is using a portion of those funds to assist small businesses that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
Last week, commissioners announced a list of 56 businesses that will get county CARES funding that have already received other forms of COVID-19 emergency funding.
The five businesses that received funds on Tuesday have also received other forms of aid, but the commissioners had to obtain additional information from the businesses before they could award the funding.
The five companies that will be receiving funding are:
- Main Won –$12,060
- Mr. Wag’s Pet station and Kennel –$5,000
- Reitz Theatres –$20,000
- Railroad Street Tavern –$562
- Shannon’s Catering –$25,000
Commissioner Dave Glass said this concludes the first round of funding and the commissioners will have to decide if they want to do a smaller second round.
In September, commissioners announced that 34 businesses and 19 non-profits that didn’t receive any COVID-19 emergency funding would be receiving grant funding from the county’s CARES funds.
The September grants totaled $793,579 and the October grants totaled $1,071,149 for a total of $1,864,728.
Glass said the county has used about half of the $7.1 million in CARES funds.
He said in a week or two, commissioners will release how much CARES money was spent and where it was used, and then the commissioners will discuss how they want to spend the remaining funds.