Clearfield County Commissioners voted to extend the deadline for paying county property taxes without penalty to Oct. 30 at its meeting yesterday.
Commissioners said they made the move because of the economic fallout of the statewide closures of many businesses due to the COVID-19 emergency.
“We understand there are a lot of people suffering,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
The normal deadline for paying property taxes is July 2 and the time extension doesn’t affect the early payment discount deadline, which is on this Friday.
It also keeps the late payment penalty at 10 percent.
When asked by The Progress if the extension of the deadline would adversely affect the county financially or affect its cash flow, Commissioner Dave Glass said he doesn’t believe that it would based on conversations with the county treasurer and local tax collectors.
Glass said he anticipates there would be a slight drop-off in revenues at the end of June because some people would take advantage of the deadline and wait a couple of months to pay their property taxes — but he said he doesn’t believe it would be enough to significantly affect the county’s finances or its ability to pay its bills.
“We don’t believe there will be any short term issues with revenue,” Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel agreed and said so far, tax collections are coming in about the same rate as last year.
The deadline extension is only for county property taxes. Each individual municipality and school district would have to extend the deadline for payment of its property taxes for those taxes to be extended as well.
The Progress asked the commissioners if this would cause confusion if some of the taxing authorities do not extend the deadline because those taxpayers would then have two different deadlines for paying their property taxes.
Glass said the commissioners gave the local school districts and municipalities ample warning that the county would likely extend the deadline and said if any of the local municipalities or school districts do not extend the deadline as well, there could be some confusion for those taxpayers.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said they are hopeful the state will begin easing the emergency restrictions in the area and asked residents to continue with their social distancing, frequent hand washing, etc. not only for health reasons, but also because the state is basing its decisions to ease restrictions on how many new COVID-19 cases there are. Residents should do everything they can to make sure the economy is reopened as soon as possible.
“Hopefully everything will reopen in our area and people will see cash flow again and get back on their feet,’ Scotto said.