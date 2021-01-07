Clearfield County Commissioners reported that the free COVID-19 testing in Clearfield went smoothly but wished more people participated.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner John Sobel reported that 461 people were tested over the five-day period from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
The state Department of Health hired the private company AMI to provide free COVID-19 testing in Clearfield during those days.
“Quite frankly, speaking for myself, I think we were a little bit surprised the number wasn’t higher,” Sobel said.
“Like you, I was hoping honestly for maybe double that,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
“Agreed,” Sobel said.
Glass said they averaged about 90 tests per day but could have handled up to 450 tests per day.
“It wasn’t overwhelmingly busy but for those people could get a test, I’m glad we could get them a free test,” Glass said.
Sobel said he was surprised to see so many people from out of the area and out of the state get tested in Clearfield. He said a lot of people came to Clearfield from Altoona and Johnstown and states like Ohio to get tested.
As for the out of state residents, Sobel said organizers believe they were people who had traveled to the county and were using the tests so they could return home.
Many states require people to have a negative COVID-19 test before entering their states.
Sobel thanked the Clearfield County Department of Public Safety, Lawrence Township Fire Police, the Chester Hill Fire Police, Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, the Chester Hill Fire Company, Karthaus Fire Company, Sandy Township Emergency Management and Chester Hill Emergency Management for providing onsite support.
“It was a good effort to make sure people were getting tested,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
“It shows the state and the county can work together on things like this,” Glass said.