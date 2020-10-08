Clearfield County Commissioners recently proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
According to Marsha Learish of Community Action Crossroads Project, since 2016, on average one person a year in Clearfield County has died as a result of domestic violence.
“That’s too many,” Learish said.
Learish noted that a domestic violence victim was murdered recently in August.
“These victims were killed by someone who said they loved them,” Learish said. “That’s the disconcerting fact about domestic violence.”
Crossroads provides services to victims of domestic violence, and in Clearfield County, the organization provided services to 541 new adult victims and 231 new child victms, and 85 significant others, which includes family members, friends who have reached out to Crossroads because of concern about a family member being a victim of domestic violence, Learish said.
Crossroads also provided 1,853 hours of counseling to adults and 176 counseling hours to the children of Clearfield County.
Crossroads operates shelters in DuBois and Punxsutawney and provided 685 shelter nights to adults, and 165 shelter nights to children.
Crossroads provides a free and confidential 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence. The number for the hotline is 1-800-598-3998.
In addition to the hotline services, Crossroads provides emergency shelter, safety planning, counseling, supportive educational counseling for friends and family, advocacy to social, medical and legal services, relocation assistance, domestic violence support groups, children’s supportive counseling and activities, community domestic violence awareness, school dating and education programs and volunteer training and service opportunities.
The Crossroads Project can be reached in Clearfield at 768-7200, DuBois at 371-1223 and in Punxsutawney at 938-3998.